Wilson (finger), who was designated for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, was a full participant in his return to practice.

Per Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh, Wilson said after practice that he feels ready to play Sunday against the Eagles, after he dislocated a finger and fractured another digit on his left hand during a Week 5 win over the Colts. So long as Wilson steers clear of setbacks in the Steelers' next two practices, he'll likely be formally reinstated from IR on Saturday.