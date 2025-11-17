Wilson secured one of two targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.

Wilson was on the field for 57 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday, marking just the second time this season that he's played more than half of the team's snaps. His uptick in playing time didn't lead to an increased target share, as he's seen two or fewer targets in eight of 10 of his appearances to begin the season. Wilson's fantasy upside will likely remain limited moving forward, especially if Aaron Rodgers (wrist) is forced to miss time.