Wilson is set to see more snaps as an outside receiver during Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Wilson is set to be the No. 2 wide receiver Sunday behind DK Metcalf due to the injury to Michael Pittman (ankle). Wilson saw 54 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in the Week 1 win over the Falcons, a number that should increase as the 25-year-old takes on a more critical role. The wide receiver saw six targets in Week 1 and will likely see even more against the Patriots unless the opponent chooses to have standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez follow the third-year player.