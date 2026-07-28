Steelers' Roman Wilson: Talked up by Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he has high expectations for Wilson this season, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

"I expect him to start to make some splash plays," Rodgers said. "He did in the spring. I expect him to have a nice camp." Rodgers was "practically glowing" when talking about Wilson on Tuesday, according to Saunders. Wilson logged just 33 percent of the offensive snaps in his 13 regular-season appearances last season and was essentially running wind sprints, as he was targeted only 21 times across those games and caught 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The 2024 third-round pick has a real chance to win the WR3 job behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman, however, as Wilson's main competition will be second-round rookie Germie Bernard. New coach Mike McCarthy is also expected to use more three-wide sets and fewer TE-heavy packages than outgoing offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.