Wilson caught three of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

It was Wilson's first game since suffering a finger injury in Week 5 that landed him on injured reserve. He ended up playing 49 of 71 offensive snaps, 39 of which came out wide with 10 in the slot. Wilson had primarily operated as the Steelers' slot receiver prior to his injury, but Germie Bernard has emerged in that role for Pittsburgh. While Michael Pittman (foot) is expected back for Friday's game against the Broncos, DK Metcalf might receive some form of team-imposed discipline after he had an on-field meltdown against the Eagles before being ejected from the game.