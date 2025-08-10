Wilson recorded two catches on two targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Wilson is fighting for a role in Pittsburgh's offense after missing all of his rookie season with lower-body injuries. He's gotten mixed reviews during camp but came into the contest with some momentum, and that continued Saturday as he recorded catches of 19 and five yards from Mason Rudolph. The Steelers are likely to use an unusual amount of two-tight end formations, leaving Wilson's role uncertain heading into the regular season.