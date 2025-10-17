Steelers' Roman Wilson: Two catches on TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson secured both of his targets for 17 yards during Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
Although Calvin Austin (shoulder) remained sidelined for a second consecutive game Thursday, Wilson didn't generate much production in the loss. Over the two games that Austin has missed, Wilson has secured all three of his targets for 29 yards, marking his most productive stretch of the season, but that hasn't been enough to garner much fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Logs one reception in victory•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Plays three offensive snaps•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Not targeted against New England•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: One reception in Week 2•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Not targeted in season opener•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Picks up 72 yards•