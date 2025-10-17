default-cbs-image
Wilson secured both of his targets for 17 yards during Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

Although Calvin Austin (shoulder) remained sidelined for a second consecutive game Thursday, Wilson didn't generate much production in the loss. Over the two games that Austin has missed, Wilson has secured all three of his targets for 29 yards, marking his most productive stretch of the season, but that hasn't been enough to garner much fantasy appeal.

