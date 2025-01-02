Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson went on injured reserve Oct. 28 due to a hamstring injury. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, but he won't play in Saturday's regular-season finale despite being a full participant in practice all week, though he could be activated during the playoffs.
