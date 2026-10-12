Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Wilson (finger) will not play against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nick Farabaugh of SteelersNow.com reports.

Wilson is set to miss at least a couple of weeks due to a finger injury that he sustained during the Steelers' 34-22 win over the Colts on Sunday, so it's not surprising to see him already ruled out for Week 6. There's a chance he could return for Week 7 against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25, but in the absence of both Wilson and Michael Pittman (foot, IR), the Steelers will rely more heavily on DK Metcalf, rookie Germie Bernard, running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth in the passing game.