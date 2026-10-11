The Steelers ruled out Wilson (finger) for the rest of Sunday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

With Pittsburgh moving Michael Pittman (foot) to injured reserve Saturday, Wilson appeared headed for a larger role in the receiving corps. Unfortunately for the third-year wideout out of Michigan, he was unable to capitalize in Week 5, as he failed to haul in his lone target before exiting the game late in the second quarter. With Ben Skowronek (leg) also ruled out for the second half, the Steelers will be left with DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard, Kaden Wetjen and Brandon Smith as their available options at receiver.