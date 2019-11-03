Nix (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Nix had his reps capped during Friday's practice due to a lingering knee injury, but it won't stop him from taking the field Week 9. The fullback stands to play his usual role as a blocker and special-teams contributor versus the Colts on Sunday.

