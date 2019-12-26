The Steelers announced Thursday that Nix (knee) has been designated for a return from injured reserve.

Nix was placed on IR in mid-November due to a knee injury. He'll likely return to practice Thursday, but he won't be eligible to play for another two weeks. With that in mind, the fullback isn't available to play until at least the divisional round of the postseason, should the Steelers make the playoffs and advance that far.