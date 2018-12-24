Nix ran once for four yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.

Mostly used for his blocking, the burly fullback finally got to tote the rock this season, coming up one-yard short on a fourth down play. The Steelers hope to get James Conner (ankle) back for their regular season finale against the Bengals, and Jaylen Samuels has done an admirable job in his place, so Nix is unlikely to be a factor in a running game that totaled 112 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati earlier this season. The same should be the case in Week 17 as the Bengals allow the most fantasy points to running backs per game (25.1).