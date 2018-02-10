The Steelers re-signed Nix to a new four-year deal Saturday.

Nix, who was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl, will no longer have to worry about his immediate future. The full back has logged 45 career games (nine starts) with the Steelers. He logged just one rushing and one receiving touchdown this past season, but his primary role is leading the way for star running back Le'Veon Bell.

