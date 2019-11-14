Play

The Steelers placed Nix (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Nix appeared in just three contests this season due to a lingering knee injury. He contributed as a blocker and special-teams asset. With Nix done for the season, the Steelers no longer have a healthy fullback on the active roster.

