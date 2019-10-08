Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: May return Sunday
Nix (knee) has a chance to return for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The Chargers just allowed over 200 rushing yards to the Broncos in Week 5, so Nix could contribute to a similar effort by paving the way for James Conner and Benny Snell since Jaylen Samuels (knee) is out. He may still take it easy throughout practice, but the best case scenario is that he'll be a full participant by Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...