Nix (knee) has a chance to return for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The Chargers just allowed over 200 rushing yards to the Broncos in Week 5, so Nix could contribute to a similar effort by paving the way for James Conner and Benny Snell since Jaylen Samuels (knee) is out. He may still take it easy throughout practice, but the best case scenario is that he'll be a full participant by Friday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories