Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Nets four yards in win
Nix, who ran twice for minus one yard and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with no yards on three carries and one touchdown. He also caught two passes (on three targets) for six yards and one touchdown, playing in all 16 games.
Primarily used as a blocking back, Nix is a restricted free agent, and regardless of whether he returns to Pittsburgh next season, or lands somewhere else, his fantasy value lives up to his name and is virtually non-existent.
