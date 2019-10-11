Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Not returning Week 6
Nix (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Nix hasn't seen the field since suffering the knee injury in the season opener against the Patriots. The 27-year-old reportedly had a chance to make his return for Week 6, but he ended up not taking the practice field.
