Nix (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nix was limited in Friday's practice due to a knee injury. He suited up for Monday's contest against the Dolphins, but had missed the previous five games due to a lingering knee issue. Nix is a key special-teams player for the Steelers, and he also contributes as a blocker on offense.