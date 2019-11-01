Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Officially listed as questionable
Nix (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Nix was limited in Friday's practice due to a knee injury. He suited up for Monday's contest against the Dolphins, but had missed the previous five games due to a lingering knee issue. Nix is a key special-teams player for the Steelers, and he also contributes as a blocker on offense.
