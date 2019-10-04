Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Out for fourth straight game
Nix (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Nix didn't practice at all this week ahead of his fourth straight missed game. The Steelers used James Conner and Jaylen Samuels heavily last week without Nix, and they may use a similar approach against the Ravens.
