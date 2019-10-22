Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Practices in full
Nix (knee) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Post Gazette reports.
Nix has been sidelined since injuring his knee in the Steelers' season opening loss to the Patriots. Typically a core special teams player, he could see an increase in usage at full back with the offense missing Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the remainder of the season. More clarity will be brought to his status when the Steelers release their first injury report on Thursday.
