Nix caught his lone target for two yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

As per usual, Nix was used for his strong blocking skills more than anything else and finished the 2018 season with one carry for four yards and four catches (on six targets) for 38 yards in 16 games. With three years remaining on his current contract, Nix will be back clearing a path for James Conner in 2019.

