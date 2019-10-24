Play

Nix was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Nix is officially practicing without limitations coming off Pittsburgh's bye. The starting fullback has been sidelined since Week 1 due to a knee issue, but he's on track to retake the field versus Miami on Monday.

