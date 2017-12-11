Nix caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

The third-year fullback entered the game without a touch all season, and just four career receptions, but his touchdown grab with 9:15 remaining in the game pulled the Steelers to within two points, setting the stage for their third straight fourth quarter comeback win. They have now won eight straight games heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Patriots.