Nix (knee) won't play in Monday's game versus the Bengals.

Nix hasn't played since Week 1. His absence doesn't directly affect the fantasy realm, but it could shorten the playbook for James Conner and Jaylen Samuels. Still, the Bengals' defense has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (168.7) this year so it shouldn't be a dramatic effect.

