Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he isn't optimistic about the chances of Nix (knee) suiting up against the Browns on Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Nix missed Sunday's win over the Rams and wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week. He's facing a quick turnaround for Thursday's divisional match against the Browns. Nix plays a key role in Pittsburgh's offense as a blocker, and he also serves as a core special-teams player.