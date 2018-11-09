Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Two catches in win
Nix caught both his targets for 17 yards during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
Both his catches came on the same second quarter drive that led to a field goal and a 24-7 lead. He now has three receptions for 36 yards on the season. He also made a huge play on special teams, forcing a fumble on a kickoff that was recovered by Anthony Chickillo on the Carolina nine-yard line. Two plays later, Ben Roethlisberger hit Jaylen Samuels for a six-yard touchdown, and a 52-14 lead.
