Nix (knee) finished the season on injured reserve having played just 35 offensive snaps this season.

After playing in all 16 games each of the past two seasons Nix suffered a knee injury that limited him to just three games in 2019, finishing with two receptions (on three targets) for four yards. With just four carries for four yards and a touchdown and 12 catches for 69 yards and another score over his five-year career Nix is valued for his blocking abilities. If healthy he will resume that role in 2020 as he has two years remaining on his contract.

