Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Two touches in 2019
Nix (knee) finished the season on injured reserve having played just 35 offensive snaps this season.
After playing in all 16 games each of the past two seasons Nix suffered a knee injury that limited him to just three games in 2019, finishing with two receptions (on three targets) for four yards. With just four carries for four yards and a touchdown and 12 catches for 69 yards and another score over his five-year career Nix is valued for his blocking abilities. If healthy he will resume that role in 2020 as he has two years remaining on his contract.
