Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Will miss some time
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Nix (knee) will "be out for at least a couple of weeks," Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
Nix only appeared on the special teams unit in Sunday's 33-3 loss to New England, logging 18 snaps. The 27-year-old is currently the only fullback on Pittsburgh's roster.
