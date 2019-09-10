Head coach Mike Tomlin said Nix (knee) will "be out for at least a couple of weeks," Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Nix only appeared on the special teams unit in Sunday's 33-3 loss to New England, logging 18 snaps. The 27-year-old is currently the only fullback on Pittsburgh's roster.

