Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Will sit Sunday
Nix (knee) will sit out of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This doesn't come as a surprise for Nix, who's slated to miss at least a couple of weeks with this knee injury. The 27-year-old originally sustained the injury in the Steelers' season opener against New England. Nix is the only fullback on Pittsburgh's roster and it doesn't seem like the team will bring in another, as they decided to go without a fullback for their game against Seattle in Week 2.
