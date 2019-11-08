Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Won't face Rams
Nix (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Nix managed to play through his lingering knee injury during Pittsburgh's last two contest, but he wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week and will miss Week 10. With Nix unavailable as a blocker and James Conner (knee) and Benny Snell (knee) both ruled out, the Steelers' rushing attack could struggle versus Los Angeles.
