Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Won't play Week 4
Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Nix (knee) won't play Week 4, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Nix will miss a third consecutive contest due to his knee injury. It appears that the Steelers will proceed without a fullback once again as the team prepares to face off against the Bengals on Monday.
More News
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Will sit Sunday•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Will miss some time•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Quiet stat line in season finale•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Gets first carry this season•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Two catches in win•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Inks new deal with Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...