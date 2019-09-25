Play

Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Nix (knee) won't play Week 4, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Nix will miss a third consecutive contest due to his knee injury. It appears that the Steelers will proceed without a fullback once again as the team prepares to face off against the Bengals on Monday.

