Wilson completed 23 of 37 passes for 205 yards and an interception in a 29-10 loss to Kansas City on Christmas Day. He added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.

The veteran quarterback's one pick was costly, as it came in the end zone late in the first quarter as the Steelers tried to drive for their first points of the day. Wilson did produce a one-yard TD run in the second quarter, but otherwise the Kansas City pass rush made his life miserable and sacked him five times. Wilson has failed to reach 220 passing yards in four straight games and has committed three turnovers against three TD passes in the last three contests, but even with the Ravens having won Wednesday, the Steelers will still have a chance to claim the AFC North title if they can beat the Bengals, and get some help, in Week 18.