Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Saturday's 28-14 loss to the Ravens. He added three rushes for six yards.

Wilson struggled to close the regular season and that carried over into the first half of Saturday's playoff matchup. Things turned around in the second half for him, however, as he aired the ball out with the Steelers down multiple scores and tallied six completions of more than 20 yards. That included a pair of long passing scores that went for 36 and 30 yards to George Pickens and Van Jefferson, respectively. Despite that fairly impressive close to the campaign, Wilson lost five straight games as the leader of the Steelers offense, and he totaled just seven touchdowns while averaging only 6.4 yards per attempt in that span. That sets him up for an intriguing offseason, as he enters free agency clearly on the back end of his career but still capable of orchestrating an effective offense at times.