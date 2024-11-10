Wilson completed 14 of 28 passes for 195 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders. He also rushed the ball four times for three yards.

Wilson couldn't maintain the efficiency of his first two starts of the season, as he slipped to only 7.0 yards per carry. However, he still led the Steelers to four scoring drives, and he capped three of those with passing scores of 32, 16 and three yards. His 32-yard touchdown came with only 2:16 remaining and proved to be the game-winning score on a deep connection with newcomer Mike Williams. Wilson now has three total touchdowns in two of his three starts and has yet to throw an interception.