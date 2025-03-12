Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson is expected to visit the Browns this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Wilson is "still in the mix" to re-sign with Pittsburgh, although that likely depends in part on Aaron Rodgers choosing a different team. Justin Fields, meanwhile, is set to sign with the Jets, leaving the Steelers with limited options if things don't work out with Rodgers. As for Wilson, a move to Cleveland would put him in a rough situation in terms of the supporting cast, and there'd also be risk of the team then drafting a rookie quarterback. Deshaun Watson may also be a factor at some point, but he won't be available at the beginning of the season, having undergone surgery in January after rupturing his Achilles tendon for a second time in less than three months.

More News