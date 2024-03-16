Wilson is expected to be Pittsburgh's starting QB next season despite the team's trade for Justin Fields on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Steelers swung a trade with Chicago to acquire Fields on Saturday one day after officially inking Wilson to a one-year contract, but it appears that the acquisition won't impact Wilson's standing as the team's starting quarterback next season. As such, 25-year-old Fields is slated to serve in a backup role to 35-year-old Wilson, who is coming off a pair of underwhelming campaigns with Denver. It remains to be seen how the trade for Fields could impact Pittsburgh's QB plans beyond this year, though at minimum this means that the Steelers have a talented and experienced signal-caller waiting in the wings should Wilson experience an injury or struggle to ignite the team's passing game.