McCollum agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

McCollum will return to Pittsburgh for another year after playing in all 17 games this past season as a reserve lineman and special teamer. The 27-year-old started two games in place of Zach Frazier who suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 and 8.