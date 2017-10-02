Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Continues to dominate opponents
Shazier led the team with 11 tackles (10 solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-9 win against the Ravens.
The Steelers defense was one again in control most of the game, led by Shazier, who also recorded three pass defenses. They'll look to continue that trend in Week 5 against Jacksonville, who they have defeated in their last three meetings, holding them to a combined 43 total points.
More News
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...