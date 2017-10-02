Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Continues to dominate opponents

Shazier led the team with 11 tackles (10 solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-9 win against the Ravens.

The Steelers defense was one again in control most of the game, led by Shazier, who also recorded three pass defenses. They'll look to continue that trend in Week 5 against Jacksonville, who they have defeated in their last three meetings, holding them to a combined 43 total points.