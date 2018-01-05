Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Continues to make progress
Shazier (spine) continues to make progress according to his father, NFL.com reports. "He's much better," Vernon Shazier said, "but we've agreed to keep his progress private until he's ready to share where he's at."
Shazier continues to work his way back from a gruesome spinal injury suffered Week 13 against the Bengals. His road to recovery is still long and winding but it's encouraging to hear that Shazier is doing better. Look for updates to come throughout the offseason.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Faces months of rehab this offseason•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Lands on IR•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Showing gradual improvement•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Will need months to recover from surgery•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Undergoes spinal surgery•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Showing improvement•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.