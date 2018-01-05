Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Continues to make progress

Shazier (spine) continues to make progress according to his father, NFL.com reports. "He's much better," Vernon Shazier said, "but we've agreed to keep his progress private until he's ready to share where he's at."

Shazier continues to work his way back from a gruesome spinal injury suffered Week 13 against the Bengals. His road to recovery is still long and winding but it's encouraging to hear that Shazier is doing better. Look for updates to come throughout the offseason.