Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Contract tolled into 2019
Shazier (spine) had his contract tolled for the 2019 season on Tuesday, Bob Labriola of the team's official site reports.
Tolling Shazier's contract means that he will remain on the Steelers' roster for 2019 and eventually land on the reserve/PUP list. He will also accrue seasons towards his NFL players' pension. The Steelers continue to support Shazier as he works to eventually gain medical clearance and resume his NFL career, though there's no chance the 26-year-old linebacker sees the field before 2020 at the earliest.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Won't play in 2019•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Hopes to resume playing•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Jogging for first time since injury•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Placed on reserve/PUP list•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Ruled out for 2018 season•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Vows to continue playing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...