Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Contract tolled into 2019

Shazier (spine) had his contract tolled for the 2019 season on Tuesday, Bob Labriola of the team's official site reports.

Tolling Shazier's contract means that he will remain on the Steelers' roster for 2019 and eventually land on the reserve/PUP list. He will also accrue seasons towards his NFL players' pension. The Steelers continue to support Shazier as he works to eventually gain medical clearance and resume his NFL career, though there's no chance the 26-year-old linebacker sees the field before 2020 at the earliest.