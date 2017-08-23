Steelers' Ryan Shazier: DNP in Week 2 of preseason

Shazier (hamstring) was sidelined for the Steelers preseason win over the Falcons on Sunday, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.

Shazier returned to practice on a limited-basis last week, and it is no surprise that the Steelers opted to hold him out of the exhibition contest. His recovery is seemingly on track at this point, but it is unclear if the team will continue to air on the side of caution as preseason progresses or if they will give him some snaps. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably be starting at inside linebacker in Week 1.