Steelers' Ryan Shazier: DNP in Week 2 of preseason
Shazier (hamstring) was sidelined for the Steelers preseason win over the Falcons on Sunday, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.
Shazier returned to practice on a limited-basis last week, and it is no surprise that the Steelers opted to hold him out of the exhibition contest. His recovery is seemingly on track at this point, but it is unclear if the team will continue to air on the side of caution as preseason progresses or if they will give him some snaps. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably be starting at inside linebacker in Week 1.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Returns to practice•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: No timetable for return•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Suffers hamstring injury in practice•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Fourth consecutive game with interception•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Eight tackles Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...