Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Eight tackles in win
Shazier logged an efficient eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.
After seven tackles (four solo) in the season opener, Shazier picked up right where he left of in Week 2. The 25-year-old was the only Steelers' defensive player to see every snap (66), and is primed to continue seeing heavy workloads going forward. He has yet to record a sack or force a turnover, but it figures to just be a matter of time.
