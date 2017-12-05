Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Exits game with back injury

Shazier exited Monday night's game against the Bengals with a back injury and will not return.

Shazier was frighteningly left motionless on the field following a tackle early in Monday's contest. After being carted off on a stretcher, Shazier left the stadium in an ambulance ahead of further evaluation at a local hospital. Expect the 25-year-old's condition to be updated as further information is made available.