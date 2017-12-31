Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Faces months of rehab this offseason

Shazier (spine), whose season ended following his Week 13 injury that ultimately landed him on injured reserve, finished the 2017 season with 89 tackles (68 solo), three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

Shazier now has seven interceptions over the past three seasons and, before his injury, was on pace to lead the team in tackles. However, he failed to record a sack for the first time since his rookie season. Shazier faces several months of rehab from the spinal stabilization surgery he underwent earlier this month, and the team will likely take a cautious approach in terms of his future.