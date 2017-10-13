Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Full practice participant
Shazier (quadriceps) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is in line to play Sunday in Kansas City, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
With two full practices this week, Shazier eliminated doubt that he'd miss his first game of the season. The fourth-year linebacker has a team-high 45 tackles (35 solo) and two interceptions in 2017, so his return would be critical to the Steelers' chances of slowing down the high-powered Chiefs offense.
