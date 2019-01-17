Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Hopes to resume playing
Shazier (spine) still wants to resume his NFL playing career, assuming he's medically cleared, TribLIVE.com reports.
Shazier began jogging in December for the first time since suffering the spinal injury in early December 2017. The Steelers kept the 26-year-old under contract for 2018 despite knowing he would not see the field, and he is now set to become a free agent once the new league year begins. Owner Art Rooney II indicated the team would like to re-sign Shazier, though how exactly they would do so remains unclear given the unique injury situation.
