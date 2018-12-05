Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Jogging for first time since injury

Shazier (spine) has resumed jogging for the first time since he suffered a serious spinal injury, Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shazier initially sustained a serious spinal injury in December of 2017, and a year later has managed to jog for the first time since his surgery. The two-time Pro Bowler appears to be making substantial progress in his recovery, considering that doctors initially told Shazier there was less than a 20 percent chance he'd walk again, and he has not lost hope regarding an eventual return to the field. Shazier officially remains on the Steelers' PUP list.

