Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Lands on IR
Shazier (spine) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
It had already been reported that Shazier would need multiple months to recover from the spinal stabilization surgery he underwent on Dec. 6, so placing him on IR is nothing more than a formality. The Steelers will be in no rush to return their star linebacker to the field, and his long-term health will continue to be the team's primary concern.
