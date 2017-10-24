Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Led defense in tackles
Shazier recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over Cincinnati.
Shazier now has 57 tackles this season, tied for eighth most in the league, just seven tackles behind the league leader (C.J. Mosely, Baltimore).
